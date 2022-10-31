Oliver! comes to Theatre Ancaster

Theatre Ancaster will present the Tony-winning musical Oliver! November 10 through 26. Kate Rodgers, the Producer of Oliver says: “Oliver! is a timeless classic full of great singing and dancing. There is a sense of optimism that shines through even the darkest moments that will have audiences saying, ‘Please, sir, can I have some more?’.”

This ever-popular story, filled with humour, heartbreak and uplifting tenderness, highlights the downtrodden in all its glorious and raw aspects as seen through the eyes of the heroes, villains and every colourful character in between. Lionel Bart’s unforgettable score includes “Consider Yourself”, “I’d Do Anything”, “Where Is Love?”, ”As Long As He Needs Me” and many more.

Said Director Angela Broadley “The cast is thrilled to be back on stage in front of a live audience, they are primed and ready to perform!”

Bick Advisors, Investment Planning Counsel, IPC Securities are the Premier Sponsord for Oliver!

Theatre Ancaster

November 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 at 7:30 pm

November 13, 20 at 2:00 pm

Tickets can be purchased online or by telephone through the box office

Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre, 905-304-3232