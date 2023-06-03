Sunday , 4 June 2023
News

Oakville teen who uses a scooter missing

The Halton Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person from Oakville.

Halton Police are trying to locate Isaiah Riley aged 17 years.

Isaiah was last known to be in the area of Neyagawa Boulevard and Dundas Street West in the Town of Oakville at 4:30pm on Friday June 2nd 2023. Halton Police are concerned for his well-being. Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact police.

Isaiah is described as 6’2 tall, slim build with short dark hair. He was wearing a bright red Reebok tracksuit and was riding a scooter.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

