Oakville teen missing since Friday

The Halton Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person from Oakville.

Halton Police are trying to locate Janvan Morara aged 18 years.

Janvan was last known to be in the area of Third Line and Upper Middle Road West in Oakville at 9am on Friday August 25th 2023. Halton Police are concerned for his well-being. Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact police.

Janvan is described as 5’8 tall, slim build, with short black curly hair (photo attached). Police do not have a description of the clothes he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.