Monday , 10 July 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Oakville man missing since Saturday
News

Oakville man missing since Saturday

July 10, 20231 Mins read106 Views

Halton Regional Police Service continue to search for a missing Oakville man who has not been seen since Saturday morning.

Mustafa Toufexief, 42, was seen in Oakville in the area of Cornwall Road and Ford Drive at approximately 7 a.m. on July 8 and then at approximately 11 a.m.  on foot on Royal Windsor east of Winston Churchill.

“He has still not been located,” Halton police said in a tweet that included photos of the missing man inside a Circle K convenience store on Saturday (July 8).

 Mustafa at a Circle K convenience store on Saturday (July 8).

Toufexief is described as five feet eight inches tall with a heavy build. He has white skin and grey hair, and was last seen wearing a blue and white striped polo shirt, grey pants, white shoes and a blue baseball cap. He may be riding a bicycle and is known to frequent the Bromsgrove Road area of Mississauga, police said. On the second sighting Toufexief was not on a bike.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747, ext. 2216.

Previous post Canadian newspaper picture remains cloudy as Torstar-Postmedia merger talks end

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Woman tried to disarm Hamilton Police officer rendering aid to man with serious gunshot wound

July 10, 2023
News

Oakville man missing since Saturday

July 10, 2023
News

Canadian newspaper picture remains cloudy as Torstar-Postmedia merger talks end

July 10, 2023
News

City looking at possible sites for affordable housing along LRT route

July 10, 2023

Related Articles

News

Woman tried to disarm Hamilton Police officer rendering aid to man with serious gunshot wound

Hamilton Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discharge of a...

ByJuly 10, 2023
News

Canadian newspaper picture remains cloudy as Torstar-Postmedia merger talks end

The proposed merger between Nordstar, owner of Torstar (the Toronto Star and...

ByJuly 10, 2023
News

City looking at possible sites for affordable housing along LRT route

Hamilton has assembled a task force to determine what city-owned properties might...

ByJuly 10, 2023
News

HSR ranks high on a transit survey that critic says sets bar too low

A Toronto Board of Trade survey of transit systems ranks the HSR...

ByJuly 10, 2023