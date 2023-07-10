Oakville man missing since Saturday

Halton Regional Police Service continue to search for a missing Oakville man who has not been seen since Saturday morning.

Mustafa Toufexief, 42, was seen in Oakville in the area of Cornwall Road and Ford Drive at approximately 7 a.m. on July 8 and then at approximately 11 a.m. on foot on Royal Windsor east of Winston Churchill.

“He has still not been located,” Halton police said in a tweet that included photos of the missing man inside a Circle K convenience store on Saturday (July 8).

Toufexief is described as five feet eight inches tall with a heavy build. He has white skin and grey hair, and was last seen wearing a blue and white striped polo shirt, grey pants, white shoes and a blue baseball cap. He may be riding a bicycle and is known to frequent the Bromsgrove Road area of Mississauga, police said. On the second sighting Toufexief was not on a bike.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747, ext. 2216.