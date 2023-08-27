Nothing held back at heated meeting over HATS tiny shelters and surprise site selection by city

Residents of the North End made it loud and clear that they have lost trust in their councillor Cameron Kroetsch, lost trust in the city and lost trust in the Hamilton Alliance for Tiny Shelters.

In a packed gymnasium at Bennetto Elementary School Saturday, an overflow crowd spilled out into the hallway and out the exit door for a public meeting over the location of 25 tiny shelters for homeless people to be placed at James and Strachan streets.

Council approved the location of the Hamilton Alliance for Tiny Shelters two-year pilot program first and decided to consult with the neighbourhood after.

Ward 2 Councillor Cameron Kroetsch posted on social media that he would not allow questions on the site selection at the meeting. The attempt to control the narrative failed within minutes of the meeting’s start.

A vast majority of the 200 or so in attendance hammered away at two questions, “Why weren’t we consulted,” and “How can we trust you now.”

Using a slide presentation Kroetsch attempted to explain the timeline of events after saying he read all the emails, listened to all the calls and social media questions about the timing of the site selection.

To those who read all the city agendas in the the last seven months, his version of the timeline lacks critical detail.

What’s not in dispute-The small parking lot on Strachan Street between James and Hughson has never been mentioned as a site to be considered by the city or by HATS.

It meets very few of the criteria for success listed by the city and by the HATS directors including a location that does not meet their criteria of being “away” from residential, away from the downtown core, and with privacy for those who live in the shelters.

As said at the meeting by Victoria Mancinelli, director of public relations for LIUNA, “This is set up to fail.”

LIUNA station banquet hall is just across the CN tracks from the HATS shelters site.

Tent encampments now stretch over five blocks of Strachan street. Across from the encampments are homes that have slowly been improved from a time when the North End was not considered by some as a desirable place to live. Close by are Bennetto school and Bennetto recreation centre used by hundreds of kids from across the North End.

Resident Joanne Ellen Patak said some of her neighbours are barely making ends meet and have had tools, bikes and furniture stolen from their property. Items they can barely afford to replace.

“We have no trust in you because the promises have already been broken. The police have ignored us, the government has ignored us, the city has ignored us and your own staff is making fun of us online. So it’s very difficult for us to accept what you’re saying as protecting us as well as our homeless neighbours. We don’t feel like you’re listening to us at all.”

Another resident who worked as a teacher for 30 years

described an encampment scene that currently exposes children to open drug use, theft and public sex.

“We don’t want this around our children. Allowing people to normalize this around young children who are already struggling is criminal. Tents and tiny houses are not solving the problem. It looks fantastic on paper and it’s politically correct. In essence it is totally ineffectual. Period. End of story.”

Near the end of the meeting, a man who described himself as a real estate broker said the city owns hundreds of thousands of square feet in empty buildings. “Putting people in huts is not an appropriate solution.”

A handful of people at the meeting supported the tiny shelter project, and HATS directors Tom Cooper and Dan Bednis did their best to explain the concept and why they accepted a far from ideal location.

But as I observed at two council meetings and at the neighbourhood meeting, the HATS group displayed a sense of lukewarm acceptance of the site selection.

Both HATS and the city have said there are a few details to be worked out before the site is finalized.

At the meeting residents heard that there are two Freedom of Information (FOI’s) requests filed with the city over the site selection process. Also a complaint to the Ontario Ombudsman is pending and an appeal to the OLT (Ontario Land Tribunal) over zoning issues.

CN rail, who’s property abuts the Strachan street site also released this statement from Daniel Salvatore, manager of public affairs:

“CN is aware of and in communication with the City of Hamilton over the proposed tiny homes project. Any new housing built in close proximity to active rail lines increases the risk of people entering railway property, which can result in fatal or life-changing injuries.”

The next neighbourhood meeting regarding the tiny shelter pilot is September 11th at Bennetto Community Centre at 7:00 pm.