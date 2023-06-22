Thursday , 22 June 2023
Politics

“Not so fast with the extra spending,” Horwath tells councillors

June 22, 20231 Mins read175 Views

The strong mayor powers for cities like Hamilton don’t kick in for another few days, but at this week’s council meeting Mayor Andrea Horwath administered a little tough love over what has become a creeping practice of spending unbudgeted dollars through amendments and walk-on motions by members of the current council. At issue was a report from Planning Committee by city Forestry staff on the state of the city’s tree canopy. Through the report, staff have set an ambitious target of increasing Hamilton’s tree cover from its current just over 20 percent coverage to nearly double that in the next two decades. Staff had recommended that two additional staff be hired to conduct public engagement about tree planting to take effect in 2024. When the report got to council, however, councillor Alex Wilson walked on an amendment calling for the hiring to take place this year. The additional cost was not significant—roughly $60,000 for two staff for the last three months of this year—but Mayor Horwath stepped in, clearly unhappy with the trend that is being taken by some members of council. After hearing several members try to justify the accelerated hirings as a response to the climate emergency declared by council, the mayor pointed out that Council had also agreed to a series of priority-setting sessions, and that this spending item like  others, needed to be deferred until after the next of those sessions had taken place.

In the end, Wilson withdrew his amendment. One of the tasks for the new staff members will be to explore tapping into the Federal Carbon tax fund to help pay for the city’s tree canopy expansion.

