Wednesday , 19 April 2023
Business

Nicolas van Bredow heads Real Estate Association of Hamilton-Burlington

April 18, 2023

Nicolas von Bredow, a Broker of Record with Royal LePage Macro Realty, Brokerage, has been appointed President of the REALTORS® Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) for 2023-2024. von Bredow succeeds Lou Piriano as leader of the 3,700-member association – the third largest real estate association in Ontario.

von Bredow has been a member of the Association since 2005 and was first elected to the RAHB Board of Directors in 2019. In addition to serving on the Board of Directors, von Bredow has served as Chair of the Audit, Finance & Risk Committee, as well as numerous other RAHB committees.

“I am both honoured and excited to lead this Association – honoured that my peers have chosen me and excited about the opportunities that lay ahead for not only RAHB, but organized real estate. RAHB is focused on working with all levels of government to address supply issues across the entire housing continuum,” says von Bredow.

Joining von Bredow on RAHB’s 2023-2024 Board of Directors are:

Julie Sergi, President Elect

Lou Piriano, Immediate Past President

Krysta Boyer

Jim Duschl

Michael Di Berardo

Rochelle Edwards

Diane Price

Margaret Reid

Brian Shaw

David Zalepa

The new Board took office on April 12.

