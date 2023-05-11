Niagara ride for Multiple Myeloma research a success

Alyssa Dickey. Who is living with the rare blood cancer multiple myeloma, and 60 cyclists took part in the 2nd annual Niagara Region Myeloma Canada Ride: Bike to Beat Myeloma at Port Robinson Community Hall in Thorold and raised over $30,000.

The Mayor of Thorold, Terry Ugulini, greeted cyclists and officiated the start of the Ride.

Alyssa was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2010, a little-known and as of yet, incurable blood cancer that 11 Canadians are diagnosed with every day.

She is determined to do what she can to help raise awareness about this deadly blood cancer, which is the second most common form of blood cancer.

Alyssa Dickey and Family

The Myeloma Canada Ride is taking place in seven Canadian locations this spring: Halifax (NS), Niagara Region (ON), Red Deer County (AB), Sudbury (ON), St. John’s (NFLD), Richmond (BC), and Vankleek Hill (ON). A Virtual option is also available for those who are unable to participate at one of the in-person events, or who wish to create their own cycling challenge. The collective national fundraising goal of the Ride has been set at $300,000.

Funds raised through The Myeloma Canada Ride are invested in curing and preventing myeloma through investment in Canadian research, best care by accelerating equitable access to the best healthcare and treatments, improving lives by empowering and supporting all Canadians impacted by myeloma.

To learn more about multiple myeloma, or to donate, visit: myeloma.ca