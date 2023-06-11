Niagara Police seek gunman in St Catharine’s homicide

On Saturday June 10, 2023, at approximately 9:35pm, 1 District (St. Catharines/Thorold) uniform officers were called to the area of St. Paul Street West and Louth in the City of St. Catharines, following the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male and adult female with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The female was transported to hospital where she remains in stable but critical condition with life threatening injuries.

Officers with the assistance of Emergency Task Unit members and K9 officers conducted an extensive search of the area.

The suspect at this time remains outstanding, along with the firearm used in the shooting, and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

This investigation remains on-going by detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit.

There is no information to suggest that there is a continued risk to public safety; detectives have information to indicate that this was a targeted incident.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, badge #1009103.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.