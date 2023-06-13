Tuesday , 13 June 2023
News

Niagara Police arrest Brampton man in weekend homicide

Niagara Police have made an arrest in a weekend St. Catharine’s shooting that left a man dead and seriously wounded a woman.

46-year-old Donovan Williams of Brampton is facing the following charges:

First degree murder

Attempted murder

Fail to comply with undertaking

Williams is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing on scheduled for today.

The female victim remains in hospital with life threatening injuries. 

On Saturday June 10, at approximately 9:35pm, 1 District (St. Catharines/Thorold) uniform officers were called to the area of St. Paul Street West and Louth in the City of St. Catharines, following the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located an adult male and adult female with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.  The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, badge #1009103.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).  Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.

