Sunday , 30 July 2023
Niagara youth badly hurt in car crash on Niagara Parkway

A  19-year-old man is in a Hamilton hospital in life-threatening condition after a serious collision early Saturday on the Niagara Parkway north of Fort Erie.

Officers arrived on scene in the area of the Niagara Parkway and Townline Road.  Emergency personnel found that a red Ford Mustang had struck a tree.  The driver, a male in his teens from Niagara Falls needed to be extricated from the damaged Ford.  He was alone in the car at the time of the collision.  The driver was transported to Hamilton with what are believed to be life threatening injuries.

Detectives from the NRPS Collision Reconstruction Unit were assigned to the investigation.  They are being assisted by detectives from the NRPS Forensic Services Unit.  The circumstances that led to the collision remain under investigation by detectives.  Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-0688-4111, option 3, extension 1009472.

Anyone (residents or businesses) in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for the red Ford Mustang for the period between 1:00 am and 1:40 am on July 29, 2023.

