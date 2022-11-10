New rail transfer facility will speed steel shipments at HOPA Ports

A $4.9 Million Federal grant will allow the Hamilton Port Authority streamline the transfer of steel between marine, rail and road transport.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced $4.9 million in funding under the National Trade Corridors Fund for the Building Capacity in Canada’s Steel Supply Chain project.

“As the largest port in Ontario, the Port of Hamilton is the key supply chain gateway for steel and other essential goods that feed the region’s economy,” says Ian Hamilton, HOPA President and Chief Executive Officer. “This investment will help to ensure a reliable supply of steel necessary for residential and civil construction projects and for Ontario manufacturers.”

The contribution is part of a $9.8 million HOPA-led project to enhance the transfer of steel products between various transportation modes at the port. The project includes the construction of a new, 20,000 m2 rail transload facility at Pier 15, designed specifically for the handling of steel products. The project will increase the efficiency of the supply chain in the region for the construction and manufacturing sectors. When completed, the facility will add more than 100,000MT of new steel handling capacity at the Port of Hamilton and enable a shift in trade flows from truck to rail, reducing carbon emissions associated with long-distance truck transportation of steel products.