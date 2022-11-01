New public art on display in Burlington

The City of Burlington’s annual Local Artist Program has once again commissioned six local artists to create a collection of small-scale artworks throughout the community. The City has just installed their designs on traffic control signal boxes throughout the city.

Artists were encouraged to submit thought-provoking artwork that focused on inspiring and uplifting the Burlington community. This artwork forms an urban art gallery that can be experienced by residents while they go about their day.

Artwork Locations

Residents are invited to view the new artwork on additional traffic signal boxes around the city.

New Street & Shoreacres Road: Teadio on Love is Everywhere (Beware), which is based on Bansky’s work: “I want to strengthen the ‘there is always hope’ thought and help downhearted onlookers visualize hope and its rhythm.”

New Street & Appleby Line:Lara Kirschner’s Energized’s reflects the importance of having accessible natural settings for the community to reset, reflect and recharge emotionally. “Forests well represent community support and teamwork, which we need to thrive right now.”

Lakeshore Road at the entrance to the Joseph Brant Hospital Parking Garage: Hope Flynn’s Summer Breeze: “When you think of Burlington, the first thing that pops into most people’s minds is the Burlington Waterfront. In my opinion one of the most beautiful sceneries in Ontario.”

Prospect Street & Pearson Street:Elizabeth Videka-Beaulieu’s Kindness is a visual representation of some of the quiet moments of unity that the artist has witnessed in the Burlington community.

Upper Middle Road & Cavendish Drive:Darlene Duncan’s Always on the Lookout stems from the artist’s love of birdwatching, bird photography and painting/sketching birds. “In Burlington we’re fortunate to have many parks and easy access to green space.”

Walkers Line & Thomas Alton Boulevard:Andres Soto’s Equilibrium is the relationship that balance has as a fundamental axis to move forward – not only on the bicycle but also in life. Balance as a way of life.