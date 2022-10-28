New Plant in Burlington will accelerate production of lab-based food

The Cultivated B. (TCB), a bioengineering company that develops plant-based and cell-based alternative protein sources, has come to Burlington with the opening of its Canadian manufacturing facility and innovation hub. Alongside this opening, TCB is partnering with Ontario Genomics, a not-for-profit organization funded by the Ontario government and Genome Canada to shape the policies around cellular agriculture production and drive forward economic development within this field. Cellular agriculture uses cell cultures from different organisms (such as bacteria, fungi, plants, and mammals) instead of animals and crops for food production.

Ontario Genomics produces a report that found found that the cellular agriculture industry is rapidly evolving and presents the opportunity for Canadian revenues to go as high as $12.5 billion per year with the creation of up to 142,000 jobs. TCB and Ontario Genomics signed an agreement to develop the cellular agriculture ecosystem within Ontario. The new manufacturing facility is 130,000 square feet, covering three floors. The facility will develop and produce bioreactors from 500 ml ranging up to 25,000 liters, as well as photobioreactors and high-precision devices for cellular agriculture and precision fermentation. This will enable other businesses to produce alternative proteins at an industrial scale, whether that is in the cultivated meat, pharmaceutical, or cosmetic industries. TCB has a budget of over $50 million CAN to invest in this facility and estimates it will have over two hundred employees within Canada in the next year.

In collaboration with Ontario Genomics, approx 20,000 sqft area of the former Wescam building will be dedicated to growing an innovation hub, providing smaller and mid-size cellular agriculture and other biotech companies with access to laboratory space, bioreactors and, if needed, mentorship, to test and scale up their products. Enabling access to the necessary and expensive infrastructure that will help shape the landscape of the cellular agriculture industry within Canada and drive forward further growth.

The facility will further house PreFer Industries, a subsidiary of The Cultivated B., focusing on the development of alternative, particularly plant-based protein sources through precision fermentation. PreFer Industries will keep the production of key plant-based resources within Canada and produce them with the desired proteins to optimize their use. This technology will transform a low-value resource, like grains, into something of high value.

Says Bettina Hamelin, President and CEO at Ontario Genomics. “There is undeniable growing consumer demand and huge industry momentum for these new and innovative products. This partnership is a critical next step for Canada to act on a window of opportunity to enhance resiliency in food supply chains while meeting common food security and sustainability goals.”

“Cells are essentially machines, and we are redesigning cells and plants to have them operate in the exact way we desire. Our new facility in Canada is a massive leap forward and a driving force behind this next industrial revolution,” says Raphael Heiner, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The Cultivated B. “We are striving to use natural resources more efficiently, and our innovation hub will support other businesses working toward the same goal.”