New executive director for Burlington Ontario Health Team

Kathy Peters will take over as the first Executive Director of the Burlington Ontario Health Team (BOHT).

Since joining the BOHT at its inception in 2019, Kathy has successfully led the co-design, planning and implementation of collaborative health and social care programs and services, digital health initiatives, and population health management planning and evaluation. Under her direction, new integrated care models and programs have been introduced to support seniors care, mental health and addictions, remote care management, and system navigation to support the Burlington community and surrounding areas.

She worked on the development and implementation of a Patient, Family, Community Advisory Strategy focused on principles of equity, diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism. She oversaw the establishment of the BOHT’s Community Wellness Council comprised of Patient, Family, Caregiver Advisors that serves as an advisory council to the BOHT Steering Committee.

Beginning her career as an Occupational Therapist, Kathy advanced to leadership roles including the Hamilton, Niagara, Haldimand, Brant (HNHB) LHIN Strategic Lead of Behavioural Supports Ontario, and HNHB LHIN Director, Planning and Integration. Kathy later completed a Masters of Business Administration at McMaster University’s DeGroote School of Business.

The Burlington Ontario Health Team (BOHT) is a collaboration of 36 health and social service providers who work together to provide integrated services and supports to meet the healthcare needs of residents in Burlington and surrounding communities.

For more information visit www.burlingtonoht.ca