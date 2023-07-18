Wednesday , 19 July 2023
Opinion

NDP mum on Sarah Jama’s latest controversial tweet

July 18, 20231 Mins read311 Views

Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner joined the Hamilton Police Association, B’nai Brith Canada and the Hamilton Jewish Federation in criticizing the most recent tweet by Hamilton Centre MPP Sarah Jama containing antisemitic overtones.

Jama had tweeted picture of herself attending a rally organized by The No Pride in Policing Coalition (NPPC)which describes itself as an “antiracist queer and trans group formed to support Black Lives Matter – Toronto and is focused on defunding and abolishing the police.” The group also supports the anti-Israeli BDS (Boycott Divestment and Sanctions) movement.

On its website NPPC calls for cuts to the “Toronto Police Budget and all other police budgets immediately by at least 50%. Transfer all these funds to community-based social supports, to accessible and safe social housing and to safe and accessible public transit.”

Other demands include

  • Abolish the racist and colonialist RCMP!
  • Abolish the federal law giving the police the right to use “deadly force” and to “legally” kill people.
  • Support for the Palestinian Struggle Against Israeli Apartheid and Settler Colonialism. Support the global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel. Defend Palestine defenders from attacks by pro-Israel lobby groups, universities, and school boards.
  • Support abolishing the police and all forms of carceral injustice!

The controversy was the topic of discussion on the Bill Kelly Show Tuesday between Bay Observer Publisher John Best and Bill.

  • The list is long and reflects her support for these groups that have NO PLACE in Canada.Her last views at election time also showed these views.She apologized today that apology ment N.othing.Sad



