Friday , 26 May 2023
Nailed: Police Make Arrest in Multi-Unit Apartment Arson

Hamilton Police have arrested a 36-year-old man for arson at a multi-unit apartment from February this year.

On Friday, February 10, 2023, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Hamilton Police and emergency partners responded to a multi-unit apartment fire at 40 Oxford St in Hamilton.

Through investigation, it was learned that an unknown male attempted to set fire with an incendiary device to the apartment building that houses over 197 units.   

A suspect was captured on video using a propane tank and blowtorch attachment to attack the utility room and set a fire.

With the assistance of the public, Hamilton Police have arrested a 36-year-old man, Christopher Michael Norton for the following charges;

Arson – Disregard for Human Life

Possession Incendiary Material

Mischief under $ 5,000 (Damaging Property)

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Sergeant George Gallant by calling 905-540-5085 or Detective Constable Shaun Fennessy by calling 905-540-3819.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

