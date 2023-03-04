Nailed: Man was driving impaired while Binbrook kids were coming home from school

Binbrook residents called 911when they spotted a man erratically driving a vehicle said to be crossing marked lanes and hitting roadway ditches. Yesterday a 39-year-old Binbrook man was arrested for impaired driving while four elementary schools in the area were in the process of dismissing children.

Hamilton Police caught up with him in the area of Binbrook Road and Highway 56 and located the vehicle in question. The 39-year-old man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

Four local elementary schools were in the process of dismissing children into the community during the events that led up to this arrest.

Hamilton Police issued a statement reading:

“Thank you to those members of our community who make the choice never to consume alcohol or drugs before driving. Never let anyone else drive if you know or suspect that may be impaired, call 9-1-1, save a life.”

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.