Sunday , 5 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Nailed: Man was driving impaired while Binbrook kids were coming home from school
News

Nailed: Man was driving impaired while Binbrook kids were coming home from school

March 4, 20231 Mins read136 Views

Binbrook residents called 911when they spotted a man erratically driving a vehicle said to be crossing marked lanes and hitting roadway ditches. Yesterday a 39-year-old Binbrook man was arrested for impaired driving while four elementary schools in the area were in the process of dismissing children.

Hamilton Police caught up with him in the area of Binbrook Road and Highway 56 and located the vehicle in question. The 39-year-old man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

Four local elementary schools were in the process of dismissing children into the community during the events that led up to this arrest.

Hamilton Police issued a statement reading:

“Thank you to those members of our community who make the choice never to consume alcohol or drugs before driving. Never let anyone else drive if you know or suspect that may be impaired, call 9-1-1, save a life.”

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

Previous post Time has run out for Tik Tok at Hamilton City Hall

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Have you seen Danielle Walsh of Oakville?

March 4, 2023
Arts

Dave Gruggen’s Hamilton: Tango at the Gasworks with the ensemble Payadora

March 4, 2023
Politics

Mood is upbeat as Ontario Liberals gather in Hamilton

March 4, 2023
News

Nailed: Man was driving impaired while Binbrook kids were coming home from school

March 4, 2023

Related Articles

News

Have you seen Danielle Walsh of Oakville?

The Halton Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in...

By March 4, 2023
News

Time has run out for Tik Tok at Hamilton City Hall

Following the recent decision by the government of Canada to ban Tik...

By March 3, 2023
News

17-year-old arrested in Halton school stabbing

Thursday, the Halton Regional Police Service responded to a stabbing at Georgetown...

By March 3, 2023
News

Gun fell out of pocket outside  Sopinka Courthouse, probationer arrested

Hamilton Police have arrested a 29 year-old man of Hamilton, after a...

By March 3, 2023