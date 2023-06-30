Friday , 30 June 2023
News

Nailed! Halton Police break up auto theft ring that stole at least 21 vehicles

June 30, 2023

The Halton Regional Police Service – Regional Auto Theft Task Force has made another arrest in what is becoming an epidemic of organized luxury car thefts.

Monday, investigators tracked a stolen Lexus to an address in the area of Trafalgar Road and Lower Base Line West in Milton as a result of a tracking device they had installed on the vehicle.  The Lexus had been reported stolen from Toronto two days earlier.

Police hit the jackpot as they executed a search warrant They found nine stolen vehicles at the location.  The vehicles were located in various states of disassembly. It is believed once disassembled, the vehicles were intended to be shipped abroad.

Members of the Task Force had previously executed a search warrant at the same location on March 10, 2023, and recovered twelve stolen vehicles at that time (see media release here: https://www.haltonpolice.ca/en/news/regional-auto-theft-task-force-recovers-12-vehicles-in-milton.aspx).

Investigators were able to link the suspects from the March 10 investigation with this recent recovery.

On June 28, 2023, members of the Task Force arrested the suspects in Brampton:

Amar Masood Khan (54) of Brampton and Haider Khan (24) of Brampton have been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (21 counts)

Trafficking Stolen Property

Both have been released on an Undertaking.

Police caution residents that there are some measures that residents can take to decrease the chance of the vehicle being stolen:

Park your vehicle in a locked garage

Block the exit of a potential target vehicle with a second vehicle parked behind it

Install an on-board diagnostic blocker/protector

Install a steering wheel lock device

Install an aftermarket GPS tracking device

Install home security cameras on the exterior of the residence

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppersat 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

