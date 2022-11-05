My Take: Urban Boundary–you could see this coming

The trouble with the absolutist, “winner-take-all” approach taken by opponents of Hamilton urban boundary expansion is that they weren’t listening when the Municipal Affairs Minister warned that the boundary freeze was running counter to government housing policy.

City Staff had presented council with what they termed an “ambitious” proposal for 1600 hectares of expansion. “Ambitious” may have been an unfortunate choice of words because what was intended by staff in coining the term, was that confining the expansion to 1600 hectares would be difficult to achieve—limiting growth to only 1600 hectares was an ambitious target given the growth pressures Hamilton was facing.

Expansion opponents had a field day with the term as they embarked on a campaign that included placing hundreds of signs opposing sprawl on the lawns of mostly single family homes, apparently oblivious to the hypocrisy being displayed. The campaign essentially was a thumbing of the nose to a generation of would-be home buyers who were supposed to accept being denied the dream of a house with a yard that these virtue-signallers had already achieved.

Vito Sgro recalls campaigning in a subdivision in Waterdown in the 2021 federal election. “I went up to a new single-detached home that didn’t even have the sod put in yet, and asked the householder what her issues were,” he said. “She told me one of her main issues was sprawl…when I looked at her, she said, ‘I know—I’m a hypocrite.” Sgro’s, Green Party opponent in that election was a resident of Binbrook, one of the fastest growing suburbs in Hamilton.

Hamilton Councillors took the easy way out by endorsing the boundary freeze, knowing full well that the province would almost certainly reverse it. It is one of the reasons the province is taking the heavy handed approach that it is taking. Somebody has got to deal with the growth pressures faced by Ontario, and if the municipalities aren’t going to do it, they will be pushed aside. Just last week Prime Minister Trudeau announced a plan to admit half a million immigrants a year. 60 percent of them will end up in the GTHA. Hamilton’s population is expected to grow by 200,000 in the next 30 years. If they were all housed in 25-story apartment buildings as the “Stop Sprawl” zealots would apparently prefer, Hamilton will have to accommodate close to 300 more of these apartment towers.

It’s easy to just say no. The heavy lifting comes in actually tackling a problem with an open mind in search of a solution. In our increasingly polarized political climate such compromise is getting more difficult to achieve and in the case of Hamilton’s urban boundary, this is what you get.