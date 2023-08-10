My take: Time to take hard look at LRT claims, disappointments still coming

Vito Sgro

While cleaning out some files in my home office I came across a file containing a speech I gave at the kickoff fundraiser for my Mayoral Campaign exactly 5 years ago this week.

That whole experience was one of the best of my life. If you ever have the chance to run for public office, please do. You won’t regret it!

That election was mainly centered on your favourite topic and mine; the LRT.

Just prior to the 2018 election I served as a Director on the Board of Infrastructure Ontario at that time (the government agency in charge of the Request for Qualifications- RFQ and the Request for Proposal-RFP for all LRTs) I had intimate knowledge of the whole Hamilton LRT project from top to bottom, including what was involved and the budgeted costs.

I had the opportunity to ask questions to the expert Transportation Engineers that helped create the project. There are few people in the province with more knowledge and experience with transportation issues than these incredible and talented people.

Many claims were made about the project and through the passage of time we can actually see if those claims came to fruition.

Claim 1

The construction cost will be $1 billion.

Result

FALSE

I stated that I had no idea where this $1 billion cost figure came from. That being on the Board I had the knowledge to know what was in the RFP and it’s budget.

My detractors from social media kept telling the public that I didn’t understand the process and that life cycle costs were not to be included in the construction costs and when only hard construction costs were used it was $1 billion.

The resurrected project had a construction cost of close to $3.4 billion dollars and when life cycle costs were included that total would be close to $5.5 billion. That was made approximately one year after the 2018 election.

More on the cost of the project later.

Claim 2

LRT is the only “shovel ready” project

Result

FALSE

A simple review of the 2023 Ontario Budget will show that there is no timeline for a Request for Qualification, never mind a Request for Proposal for this project. It was listed in the same timeline category as the proposed Highway 413. All other projects had firm timelines on the different stages of their respective projects.

Metrolinx has stated it needs to study further on the land it needs to purchase.

During my 5 years on the Board of Infrastructure Ontario it usually took between 5 to 8 months for the RFQ process and anywhere from 7 to 12 months for the RFP process to occur.

Without both of those processes occurring this project could be changed many times over depending on what the ends results turn out to be.

This is far from a “shovel ready” project.

Claim 3

There will be an abundance of affordable housing with this project

Result

FALSE

Quite the opposite, this proposed project actually added to the homeless problem. Buildings were purchased and people were asked to find other accommodations. These properties were some of the most affordable units in the city and now they are under the control of Metrolinx.

Metrolinx has stated it won’t know what it will do with these properties for at least 7 years or so. Opportunity lost.

We also had several politicians from all levels of government state that millions of dollars would be spent on affordable housing.

I have reviewed every document at the time concerning LRT and housing. I found no guarantees or promises concerning this matter.

This project did bring together housing activists and developers to ensure that this project would go through. I see development downtown today but there are people living in tents very close to them. So much for affordable housing.

Claim 4

LRT will spur development along the route

Result

POSSIBLY

There are more development projects in the core since 2018, but the reason could many factors. Housing projects of this these sizes usually take a few years to come to fruition (especially in Hamilton). Many were planned well before 2018 and many are marketed with the promise of increased rapid transit. The question is, does it have to be LRT? The Cleveland Health Line (a rapid bus route) created $6 billion in economic activity. Outside of the core there seems to be little evidence of development.

Low interest rates were an incentive to build and the general optimism of downtown Hamilton at the time could be another. Unfortunately, rising interest rates and the general downturn of real estate seems to be slowing sales.

Claim 5

LRT will increase the amount of Public Transit available to the Hamiltonians

Result

FALSE

Even with the slight increase last month in ridership, the overall usage of public transit is way down compared to pre-pandemic levels. Let’s not forget, pre-pandemic levels did not justify a higher order of transit either.

We missed a golden opportunity in taking the $1 billion offer from the provincial government in turning down LRT. Approximately $300 to $400 million could have been used to completely fund new and clean buses for all of the proposed BLAST network. Every part of the city would have had real transit connecting all regions of Hamilton. There would be very little arguments around area rating as most of the urban city would have service.

PREDICTIONS

While I am no longer on the Board of Infrastructure Ontario, I do still speak with my former colleagues from time to time. Rumours abound around Queens Park about this Project.

So here are my fearless predictions.

So this does not become an issue around the next provincial election, the RFQ process will be started next year and with a possible RFP to follow. This will be in stages and not for the whole line. Knowing how the budgeting works, the increase in interest rates, the lack of availability of skilled workers and the intricate work needed on the line (a tunnel will have to be built under the train tracks at Gage Avenue to ensure that CP’s track is not affected) the $3.4 billion is nowhere near the actual cost of the proposed 14 km line. Don’t be surprised if some work or studies for part of the route be started. My guess is from McMaster to Downtown. Every time the city digs in the east end they find some awful surprises with leaks and the deterioration of the sewers. The last thing the city wants is a spotlight on it’s horrible infrastructure problem. If the project is ever completed, in whole or in part, it will be under the control of the consortium that wins any bid. The HSR will not run this system. Metrolinx will buy more land, displacing more people and any land not being used will be sold at fair market prices to the highest bidder. This was the case with excess land that Metrolinx had in Mississauga and there is no reason to believe that anything else will be different.

Vito Sgro is a Hamilton accountant and active volunteer. He ran for Mayor of Hamilton in 2018.