My Take: Hamilton Mayoralty: Experienced need not apply

In announcing that he will limit his term as mayor to two terms ( assuming the decision isn’t made for him by voters in 2026), Keanin Loomis has again tried to make experience a dirty word, echoing a similar attitude by the leaders of I elect who support Loomis’s candidacy. In a release he wrote “my competitors in this race have been politicians for a combined 45 years. Hamilton needs a change from the old guard career politicians. A proud political outsider I will never be a career politician.”

In response Bob Bratina issued a release stating, “one of my opponents has sadly opted to demonize those who have stood up to serve this community by being an elected official. This is not just an attack on Andrea and me- this is also an attack on anyone else who has ever served to represent Hamilton.

It is unfortunate that in his vanity project of a campaign Keanin Loomis has chosen to disparage hundreds of proud Hamiltonians who have served our community at all levels of government. His lack of respect for community leaders, along with his habit of misinforming voters of his intentions should disqualify him from serious consideration by Hamiltonians.”

We wonder what other job there is where total lack of experience is seen as an asset. What Loomis seems to miss is that should he be successful in his campaign he will have a council, approximately half of which will start out being pissed off with him for his and IElect’s mindless disparaging attitude towards long serving councillors.

Then the ultimate irony is that Loomis plans to make Flamborough candidate Ted McMeekin his “Housing Czar” if the two of them are elected. Ted is a worthy candidate in every way, but when you talk about career politicians, Ted has more years in elected office than either Bratina or Horwath. It shows the intellectual dishonesty of the entire position against politicians with experience.

There is no question that political renewal is desirable, and we are going to get it in 2022 with the voluntary retirement of the mayor and six councillors. But this idiotic notion that all long serving members should be turfed regardless of their record is pure political mischief.

Character matters and no candidate in this election has anything to teach Bob Bratina who was weeks away from a cash-for-life pension, when he decided he could no longer support a party that valued his input so little on a key issue like LRT as to not even discuss the issue with him.

Contrast that with Loomis who has continually modified positions to suit what he has been hearing on his “learning tour.” Its the mark of a career politician to flip flop to retain or gain office. Loomis refers to himself as a “political outsider.” He stopped being that the day he announced his candidacy.

This new council faces a massive tax hike or significant service cuts. It needs to rebuild the HSR which is draining tens of millions of dollars from the public purse. And of course, there is the infrastructure deficit and affordability.

It might not hurt to have some experience at the table… and some character.