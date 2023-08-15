My ‘listening tour’ with late Maple Leaf great Bobby Baun

I was saddened to hear that Bobby Baun has died at age 86. You talk to kids now about the Toronto Maple Leafs winning four Stanley Cups in six years and they look at you in bewilderment. But the Leafs did win the cup in 1962,1963, 1964 and 1967 and Bobby Baun was on all of those teams. Baun was one of the hardest and cleanest hitters of his time. He was not considered an offensive threat as a defenceman, never scoring more than 20 points in a season in the NHL. His highest single-season goal total was eight in 1959–60. However, Baun is remembered for his performance in game six of the 1963–64 NHL season Stanley Cup finals against the Detroit Red Wings. On April 23, 1964, having fractured his ankle earlier in the game, he returned in overtime and scored the game-winning goal to even the best-of-seven series at 3-3. The Leafs won the next game 4–0 to secure their third consecutive Stanley Cup championship.

Baun developed a reputation for understanding the business side of playing in the NHL in the years before there was a players’ union. Eventually, other players sought Baun’s advice about their contracts and salaries, which eroded his relationship with Leafs’ general manager Punch Imlach. That relationship deteriorated even further when Baun was a holdout for the 1965–66 season. Baun eventually got a raise, but Imlach never forgot it. A series of injuries further dimmed Imlach’s enthusiasm for Baun. In 1966–67, Baun suffered a broken toe. Imlach replaced him with Larry Hillman and Baun saw little ice time after that. He was mostly an observer from the bench for the Leafs’ 1967 Cup victory, and refused to participate in the celebrations.

Bobby always travelled with a quantity of photos for autograph-seekers, signed with a gold marker

The next year Baun was drafted by the Expansion Oakland Seals where he played one season, then two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings before he returned to Toronto to finish his career with the Leafs.

I got to know Bobby Baun when I was running a public relations business after leaving television news. My client was Widex Hearing Aids. Somehow Widex heard about Baun and the fact that he had developed a significant hearing loss from what Baun later described as the noise from playing in arenas like the old Chicago Stadium that boasted a fabled 3,663-pipe Barton organ, boasting the world’s largest theater organ console. In short, Bobby was engaged as a spokesperson for the company and my job was to organize a cross-Canada media tour.

I lined up radio, television and TV interviews in most of the major markets in Canada—Calgary Edmonton, Toronto, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Halifax and Cape Breton. To be honest, it wasn’t a tough sell—it’s Canada, after all and people remembered Bobby –and if they didn’t their dad did.

We settled on a format for the interviews. We would team up with a Widex distributor in each of the cities and they would join Bobby in the interview. Bobby talking hockey and his own hearing issues and the audiologist providing technical details for the chats. I remember going in to a TV station in Edmonton for a morning show, sitting in the Green room with Bobby, and kids barely out of their teens—production assistants and the like lining up with old hockey programs that obviously belonged to a parent seeking an autograph. Bobby always carried a large supply of colour photographs of himself along with a pen that signed the pictures in metallic gold ink. Bobby would patiently sign all of the autographs until there were no more. He never lost patience when asked by someone to show off one of his four Stanley Cup Rings. In Sydney Nova Scotia we teamed up with a clinic operator who had on staff none other than a sister of Montreal Canadien’s broadcast legend, Danny Gallivan. That was a long night of stories.

Bobby presented the writer with an autographed numbered edition of a painting commemorating his famous broken-leg goal against the Red Wings’ Terry Sawchuk

On the road with Bobby, I became both his sherpa and chauffeur. He was a clothes horse in the true sense of the word and even on an overnight trip would pack an assortment of Harry Rosen jackets and slacks in a big suit bag and then would carry a huge expensive-looking tan leather Gladstone bag.

After the road trip was over, we shot a TV commercial with Bobby. The idea was to have Bobby skating by himself in an arena and skate towards the camera and do a snow spray, and then address the camera with a message urging people to get their hearing checked. Bobby would have been in his late 60’s then and had recently undergone knee surgery. I watched as he put on his skates and grabbed a stick and some pucks. He started skating slowly, testing the knee then gaining speed as he fired pucks at the boards. By the time it was over he was covering the length of the ice in just a few strides accompanied by the boom of the picks hitting the boards. It was a moment to see his hockey memory come back. Bobby Baun was a true gentleman and an excellent travelling companion. It was such an honour to have known him.