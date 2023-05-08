Must see: 19th annual Halton Student Film Festival, the Eddies Monday, May 15

Monday , 8 May 2023
Lifestyle

Event to be held at FirstOntario Arts Centre Milton, starting at 6:30 p.m.

May 8, 20231 Mins read98 Views
Scene from previous year's action film : The Epic Snowball Fight

The formidable talent of Halton student filmmakers will be on display at the 19th annual gala awards evening for The Eddies – a popular festival celebrating student ﬁlmmaking – which will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 at FirstOntario Arts Centre Milton (1010 Main Street East, Milton). Theatre doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the awards celebration will begin at 7 p.m., followed by screenings from this year’s winners. This event is free and open to the public.

If previous years’ award-winning films are any indication the gala promises to be a highly-entertaining evening. The works are being judged by a panel consisting of industry cinematographers, documentarians, graphics specialists and other creative experts.

The Halton Student Film Festival celebrates student success in ﬁlmmaking by recognizing technical and creative achievements. The festival is open to all secondary students in the Halton District School Board. The Eddies awards are presented for various categories including Best Documentary, Best comedy, Best music video, Best vlog, as well as technical awards for audio production, special eﬀects, best cinematography and best actor.

Following the presentation of awards, winning entries will be shown on a large screen for all to enjoy.

Says Tiﬀany Olmsted, Specialist High Skills Major Co-Lead for the Halton District School Board. “The Eddies are always an exciting event to host as the entries never cease to impress everyone who attends this event time and time again.”

Cogeco is providing scholarships to the top three entries overall, called the Palme d’Eddie and Toronto Sound is providing a scholarship for the best sound technical category.

Award winners of The Eddies have gone on to achieve success in the ﬁlm and television industry, with some capturing prestigious awards for their work. Previous winning entries can be found on the oﬃcial website (www.theeddies.ca).

