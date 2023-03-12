Sunday , 12 March 2023
News

Musical Ride horse, Noble, gifted to His Majesty King Charles III

King Charles and his current RCMP mount, George

A long tradition of members of the Royal Family receiving horses from the RCMP will continue with King Charles III. In recognition of the RCMP’s 150th anniversary and the upcoming coronation in May, the RCMP announced that RCMP Musical Ride horse 17-year-old Noble will be presented to the King. This will be the 9th RCMP horse gifted to the Royal Family. During the late Queen’s reign, the RCMP presented her with eight horses in total: Burmese (1969), Centenial (1973), James (1998), George (2009), Elizabeth (2012), Sir John (2016), and Kluane and Darby (2019).

The King has served as the RCMPs Honorary Commissioner since 2012. More recently, When he and Camilla visited Canada last year they attended the Musical Ride where they met with the horses and riders of the Musical Ride, toured the facilities and took in a special performance from this truly Canadian spectacle.

When in Calgary last year, Charles  personally requested a horse from the Musical Ride to eventually be his new charger horse (ridden for Trooping the Colour parades) when his current horse, George, retires. George was presented to Queen Elizabeth II in 2009 and has been The King’s charger horse since that year. The new horse will be presented at a later date.

