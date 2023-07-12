MPP Sarah Jama backs extreme anti-police, anti-Israel group

Hamilton Centre MPP Sarah Jama has demonstrated her support for an extreme anti police organization. She tweeted on June 25th that she had attended a rally organized by The No Pride in Policing Coalition NPPC which describes itself as an “antiracist queer and trans group formed to support Black Lives Matter – Toronto and is focused on defunding and abolishing the police. “

On its website NPPC calls for cuts to the “Toronto Police Budget and all other police budgets immediately by at least 50%. Transfer all these funds to community-based social supports, to accessible and safe social housing and to safe and accessible public transit.”

Others demands include

Abolish the racist and colonialist RCMP!

Abolish the federal law giving the police the right to use “deadly force” and to “legally” kill people.

Support for the Palestinian Struggle Against Israeli Apartheid and Settler Colonialism. Support the global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel. Defend Palestine defenders from attacks by pro-Israel lobby groups, universities, and school boards.

Support abolishing the police and all forms of carceral injustice!

The website also refers to “the Police killings of Regis Korchinski-Paquet and so many others!” The SIU had ruled no police wrongdoing in the death of Korchinski-Paquet-a woman who was in mental distress, when her family called police to assist. Witnesses later saw her fall from an apartment balcony to her death.

During her 2022 election campaign, Jama came under criticism from Jewish groups for her anti-Israeli tweets for which she issued an apology and deleted hundreds of her tweets.

The Bay Observer contacted MPP Jam and NDP leader Marit Stiles, asking if Jama’s attendance at the June 2s rally indicated her support for the positions taken by NPPC on policing and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but received no reply.