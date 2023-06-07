Wednesday , 7 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Motorist dragged Hamilton Police Officer attempting an arrest
News

Motorist dragged Hamilton Police Officer attempting an arrest

June 7, 20231 Mins read204 Views

A Hamilton police officer sustained injuries after being dragged by a motorist attempting to flee after being pulled over. Hamilton Police saw a man driving erratically on the upbound Red hill Valley Parkway and pulled him over. As the officer was attempting to arrest the driver the car took off dragging the officer a shot distance. The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated. Hamilton Police eventually caught up with the driver—a 29-year-old and charged him, among other things, with assaulting police and dangerous driving.

Previous post Wildfire Smoke forces cancellation of city sports and recreation activity

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

More HUPEG details released: city officials confident project will proceed

June 7, 2023
News

Motorist dragged Hamilton Police Officer attempting an arrest

June 7, 2023
News

Wildfire Smoke forces cancellation of city sports and recreation activity

June 7, 2023
News

Pride Flags Stolen in Hamilton

June 7, 2023

Related Articles

News

More HUPEG details released: city officials confident project will proceed

City officials are expressing confidence that the deal that will see HUPEG...

ByJune 7, 2023
News

Wildfire Smoke forces cancellation of city sports and recreation activity

Hamilton has joined Burlington in implementing an immediate ban on all open...

ByJune 7, 2023
News

Pride Flags Stolen in Hamilton

Hamilton Police are investigating reports of a number of Pride flags stolen...

ByJune 7, 2023
News

Burn ban in place for Burlington effective immediately

Hopefully residents won’t need to be reminded given the current air quality...

ByJune 7, 2023