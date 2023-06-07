Motorist dragged Hamilton Police Officer attempting an arrest

A Hamilton police officer sustained injuries after being dragged by a motorist attempting to flee after being pulled over. Hamilton Police saw a man driving erratically on the upbound Red hill Valley Parkway and pulled him over. As the officer was attempting to arrest the driver the car took off dragging the officer a shot distance. The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated. Hamilton Police eventually caught up with the driver—a 29-year-old and charged him, among other things, with assaulting police and dangerous driving.