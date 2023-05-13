Saturday , 13 May 2023
Motorcyclist dies in collision with van

May 13, 2023

A man riding a motorcycle has died after a northbound Honda motorcycle collided with a southbound Chevrolet van in the intersection of Upper Wentworth Street and Stone Church Road East Friday evening. 

The operator of the motorcycle, a 33-year-old Hamilton man, was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.  The driver of the Chevrolet, a 49-year-old Hamilton woman, was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.  It was later determined that the motorcycle was on file with police as stolen. 

The HPS Collision Reconstruction Unit was called in and has taken carriage of the investigation. The areas of Upper Wentworth Street and Stone Church Road East were closed for several hours for investigation.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this collision, are asked to contact Detective Constable Gerald Blanchard of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (905) 546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com

