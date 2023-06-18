Motorcycle Rider Dies after collision on Upper Centennial Parkway

A man has died after his motorcycle came into collision with a car Saturday afternoon. The southbound motorcycle collided with a northbound Acura at the intersection of Green Mountain Rd and Upper Centennial Pkwy in Hamilton.

The 35 year-old male rider of the motorcycle, was transported to hospital in serious condition but later succumbed to his injuries. The 25 year-old female driver of the Acura remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

This is the 7th traffic fatality of 2023 and 4th involving a motorcycle.

The HPS Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken carriage of the investigation.

Anyone with any information or video that could assist Police with the investigation into this collision, are asked to contact Detective Constable Wes Wilson of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com