Morning after discussion of Hamilton’s Commonwealth Games bid rejection

Hamilton’s bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games came to an abrupt end Tuesday with word that Commonwealth Sport Canada had advised the Hamilton bid team that Hamilton was no longer their preferred candidate. LiveWire Calgary is reporting a group of Alberta community builders may be forming a potential bid. The Hamilton bid was hampered by inability to get a funding commitment from the Province of Ontario, which would have been necessary to secure federal funding support. But the province’s lack of support may have been due to lukewarm support at the local level as well. Organizers struggled to get letters of support from Hamilton and Burlington even though both communities were told they would not have to put up any capital dollars for facilities. Former Hamilton Mayoralty candidate and former board member of Infrastructure Ontario, Vito Sgro discussed the development as well as the issue of homes encampments on CHML with Bill Kelly Wednesday.