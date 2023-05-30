Wednesday , 31 May 2023
Feature

More than 1,000 honour Burlington child who died attending a school concert

Story and Photos by DENIS GIBBONS

May 30, 20231 Mins read249 Views
More than 1,000 residents took part in the celebration of life for Jayne Hounslow . Photo: Burlington Mayor's office

In a huge outpouring of love, close to 1,000 people gathered at City Hall square in Burlington last night to honor the memory of Jayne Hounslow.

The eight-year-old Central elementary school student was tragically killed May 3 when she was struck by a car in the laneway between the school and Burlington Central high school

A 21-year-old Burlington driver has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Jayne’s obituary revealed that she was a beautiful, strong soul who loved and cared for people more than anyone. She took special pleasure in playing soccer, taekwondo, singing, and telling jokes.

Her mother Sarah said she often wrote notes of inspiration for her friends and cousins.

Central elementary school Principal Shalene Werynski said Jayne was a charismatic young girl who always shared her smile with others.

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, Jayne’s parents Sarah and Nathan, and little brother Nolan lead the walk from City Hall. Photo: DENIS GIBBONS

Halton District School Board director of education Curtis Ennis said Jayne has left an indelible mark on the hearts of the school community.

The Burlington Teen Tour Band and color guard took part in the vigil and formed an honor guard for participants in Jayne’s Walk, which followed the vigil.

To honor Jayne, her family has established an endowment fund with the Burlington Foundation. The fund will provide accessible recreation, arts, and camp opportunities to local children and youth in need, now and into the future.

Donations may be made to Jayne’s Fund online at https://burlingtonfoundation.org/fund/jaynes-fund by mail to the Burlington Foundation, 5045 South Service Road, Suite 102, Burlington, ON L7L 5Y7, or by phone at 289-779-7950.

The Burlington Teen Tour Band color guard framed by a heart of balloons filled with love from Ettridges The Studio Inc. Photo: DENIS GIBBONS

Jayne’s schoolmates brought flowers. Photo: DENIS GIBBONS
Band members form a Guard of Honor for walkers on Locust Street. Photo: DENIS GIBBONS

