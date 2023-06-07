More HUPEG details released: city officials confident project will proceed

City officials are expressing confidence that the deal that will see HUPEG take over, operate and renovate Hamilton’s entertainment facilities is still on track. Following Wednesday’s city council meeting, portions of an agreement that was reached with Hamilton Urban Precinct Investment Group were released for public consumption.

The broad outlines of the deal had been released earlier. In exchange for HUPEG assuming control of the First Ontario Arena, and Concert Hall along with the Convention Centre, the city would turn over three parcels of city -owned land in the core for residential development. Once developed, the properties would receive tax-increment rebates over a period of more than 30 years.

The deal with HUPEG only commits the consortium to spending a minimum of $50 Million to upgrade the arena, but after that agreement was reached, HUPEG announced that an agreement with major facilities developer, Oak View Group that would see OVG take over the arena and invest up to $100 million in arena upgrades. The HUPEG agreement with the city, which was dated October 2021, contained language that indicated that even at that point, it looked like the $50 million arena upgrade estimate had gone to $80 million. City Representatives Ryan McHugh and Ray Kessler told the Bay Observer, that they are confident the agreement with Oak View Group will get finalized this year. They also said turning over the city properties for residential development would only happen once the arena renovation project was locked in.

The HUPEG Group currently consists of Carmen’s, Meridien Credit Union, LIUNA, and the Paletta family. Fengate Capital, at one point had been in the group as well but are not now. The documents indicate that HUPEG will recover some of the renovation costs through a ticket surcharge on events. The money will go into a capital fund which the city will hold. Today’s release of details followed a council resolution directing staff to review the HUPEG agreements with a view to making public as much of the detail as possible. Members of council, media and the public had been demanding to see more information about the deal.

Contained in the 2021 document are references to trying to get the Salvation Army Booth Centre out of its York Street location. The contract reads: “HUPEG will act in good faith and use commercially reasonable efforts to relocate the Salvation Army away from its 94 York Boulevard location to another site that is acceptable to the Salvation Army. To assist HUPEG, the City shall act in good faith (but at no cost to the City) to facilitate the relocation of the Salvation Army to a site that meets the Salvation Army’s and the City’s broader programming objectives.”

Similarly HUPEG has promised to make best efforts to provide, sustainable long-term living accommodations for Community Living Hamilton who currently operate their facility at 191 York Boulevard—one of the three properties that will be developed by HUPEG.