Mohawk program gives kids from grade 5-12 a glimpse of automotive careers

A new community program at Mohawk College is introducing elementary and secondary students to advanced skills and exciting careers in the automotive industry.

Put Your Future in Motion by Mohawk College is designed to encourage young people to explore careers in the automotive and smart mobility sector. As part of the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network’s (OVIN) Regional Workforce Program, Mohawk College received nearly $400,000 to kickstart Put Your Future in Motion this summer through student workshops at the Fennell Campus and summer camps at the Marshall School of Skilled Trades & Apprenticeship in Stoney Creek.

With events and activities scheduled until the end of this year, Put Your Future in Motion is open to more than 500 students from Grades 5 through 12 from local school boards. Students can participate in skills-building and awareness activities and explore careers in the connected world, sustainability, and automotive industries at a Put Your Future in Motion pop-up in downtown Hamilton.

In partnership with Techsploration – an award-winning not-for-profit that delivers hands-on, mentor-led programming for young women in Grades 9 through 12 – Put Your Future in Motion will also connect local high school students with automotive skilled trades and technology industry workers and employers.

“The automotive industry is drastically and rapidly changing as the era of EV transportation expands and autonomous vehicles emerge,” said David Santi, Dean of the Marshall School of Skilled Trades & Apprenticeship. “Put Your Future in Motion will introduce students to exciting future-focused skills and opportunities in post-secondary education and in careers.”

Lastly, parents, the community, and industry employers will have an opportunity to participate in Open House events and have access to the Mohawk College Put Your Future in Motion eXploRation Centre, located at the Stoney Creek campus.

Current/Upcoming 2023 Program Events

• Put Your Future in Motion@CityLAB (downtown Hamilton) – Oct. 10-12 for students and open to the public every Saturday from Oct 14 to Nov 28

• Techsploration in Motion (Stoney Creek) – Fall 2023