Mohawk College launches new Data Analytics degree

(Hamilton) Mohawk College has announced the launch of a new Bachelor of Analytics and Data Management (Hons) degree, focused on providing students with workplace experience and developing the skills necessary to meaningfully explain data for employers.

The Bachelor of Analytics and Data Management (Hons) has been developed in direct response to the demand for data analysts across a wide variety of economic sectors. Between September 2021 and August 2022, research prepared by Workforce Planning Hamilton and the City of Hamilton’s Economic Development Office indicates there were more than 3100 job postings in Hamilton, Halton, Niagara, Haldimand-Norfolk, and Brant in the data analytics field. The majority of those employment opportunities were found in six major occupation groups: finance and insurance; professional, scientific and technical services; manufacturing; educational services; public administration; and health care and social assistance.

“In our increasingly digital society, data is becoming more and more important for employers of all sizes but they need to properly understand that data in order to compete and succeed,” said Dr. Cebert Adamson, Mohawk College’s Vice-President of Academic. “This degree program offers students the skills they need to understand and interpret data, and it provides them with the opportunity to apply those skills in the workplace to ensure they will be job-ready when they graduate.”

Bachelor of Analytics and Data Management will equip students with the required foundational skills and acumen in business, programing, data management, analysis and communication to deliver analytics and data management services on industry-recognized tools to multiple sectors, as soon as they graduate. The program differentiates itself from traditional Data Analytics programs by including a focus on inference from data for business decision making as opposed to data mining.

“In our area of medical research, wearables and smart technology have seen the available data explode to millions of readings per day. It is an important skill to be able to isolate and understand data but it requires another set of skills to be able to help others understand what the data means and how to respond to it,” said Kevin Archibald, a Senior Business Intelligence Developer at the Hamilton-based Population Health Research Institute, and a member of the Program Advisory Committee for the new degree. “Graduates of this program will be able to both analyze and translate complex information into tangible facts, statements and stories. They will make data more useful for their employers.”

The Bachelor of Analytics and Data Management (Hons) program at Mohawk College will accept its first class of students in September 2023. Registration was available as of October 1. More information about the new program can be found at: Bachelor of Analytics and Data Management (Honours) – 392