Saturday , 11 February 2023
News

Mohawk College gets prestigious Schulich Scholarship

February 11, 2023

Major Scholarship endowments typically go to Universities, not community colleges but that is changing with word that Mohawk College is participating in  The Schulich Foundation’s program, Schulich Builders, a scholarship program dedicated to students pursuing a career in the skilled trades. In its first year of operation, more than $3 million is committed to combat labour shortages and highlight the importance of skilled trades in Canada.

“We are proud to promote the skilled trades and support students pursuing this rewarding career path,” said Judy Schulich, Director Schulich Foundation. “Canadians rely heavily on the trades to build and maintain infrastructure critical for prosperous communities.  Our challenge today is not having enough of these talented people to meet the demand.”

Launched in 2023, Schulich Builders will cover tuition, tools and living expenses for students enrolling in a skilled trade program at one of ten participating colleges in Ontario. Priority will be given to students nominated by their high school. Students may also apply directly through participating colleges:  Centennial, Fanshawe, Algonquin, George Brown, Mohawk, Sheridan, Conestoga, Durham, Humber and Loyalist.

Each college will award ten scholarships per year:

•        five $20,000 scholarships for one-year certificate programs, and

•        five $40,000 scholarships for two-year diploma programs.

In addition to financial support, Schulich Builders also provides leadership training and mentorship to set up graduates for success.

“At a moment in time when workforce shortages have the potential to hamper the country’s recovery, colleges have the expertise and the capacity to train the skilled trades workforce of the future. Schulich Builders Scholarships are certain to help many more people find their way into these programs on their way to important, rewarding careers in the trades,” said Ron  McKerlie, President & CEO, Mohawk College.

To learn more about Mohawk College Schulich Builders Scholarships, visit: mohawkcollege.com/schulichbuilders

