Thursday , 23 February 2023
Business

Mohawk College-based network offering training in the skills of the future

MP Filomena Tassi was on hand in Hamilton Wednesday to announce the federal government is investing $46.5M in Canadian Colleges for what is dubbed a Resilient Recovery (C2R2). It is a coalition led by Mohawk College that develops demand-driven workforce training for technical jobs now in demand and for the future. The program is called Quick Train Canada and as thew name suggests offers Microcredentials — accelerated training programs.

Examples of the course offerings include:

Various courses related to the coming wave of electrical vehicles

Using drones in agricultural applications

Building relationships with Indigenous communities around natural resources

Green communities and renewable energies

Using 3-D to develop in-demand skills in the architecture, engineering, construction and planning sector.

“The transition to the new low-carbon economy will demand a well-trained workforce and Canada’s colleges and aligned institutions are well-equipped to develop and deliver the programs to prepare people for those exciting new careers,” said Ron J. McKerlie, President and CEO of Mohawk College, where C2R2’s administration and secretariat are managed.

The program housed at Mohawk involves community colleges right across the country

Mohawk President Ron McKerlie (L) thanking Filomena Tassi and local MPs

The available microcredentials are offered in various formats, including hybrid, in-person, online at the student’s own pace, or online scheduled, allowing learners to participate in courses that best suit their schedule. Over 25 microcredentials are available for Canadians to register, with additional ones added regularly.  More courses will be added in Spring/Summer 2023 and further for next fall and into winter 2024. 

