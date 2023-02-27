Mitzie Hunter rules out Liberal leadership bid

One of the handful of survivors of the Ontario Liberal debacles of 2018 and 2022 has ruled out running for her party’s leadership. Mitzie Hunter, issued a news release Monday declaring she will not be a candidate to lead the party, but indicated a strong interest in running in the Toronto Mayoralty to rep[lace John Tory.

In the new release, Hunter said she will attend to party’s convention slated for Hamilton this coming weekend in order to campaign for a one-person-one vote method of selecting the party’s new leader.

She wrote, “I strongly believe that giving each party member a say in the selection of the next leaders, puts us in line with the Liberal Party of Canada and other modern democratic political parties world-wide.” She said she wanted to be able to campaign for the change in leadership selection without it being interpreted as self interested in order to assist with a leadership bid.

She left the door wide open for the Toronto mayoralty race however, writing, “I am indeed actively considering running for mayor.” First elected as Liberal MPP for Scarborough-Guildwood in 2013, she served Minister of Education from 2016 to 2018. She was a leadership candidate in 2020 finishing fourth in the race that picked Stephen Del Duca as leader. Prior to entering politics she was CEO of the Greater Toronto CivicAction Alliance, and was previously CAO of Toronto Community Housing. She also served as Vice President at Goodwill Industries of Toronto.