Mississauga by-election big test for Trudeau and Poilievre

Prime Minister Trudeau has called a by election in the Riding of Mississauga-Lakeshore for December 12. It will mark the first showdown between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Justin Trudeau. The Liberals announced Saturday that Charles Sousa, former Finance Minister in the Kathleen Wynne government will be their nominee. Sousa was defeated in the 2018 Provincial election after holding the riding for 11 years.

Poilievre has hand-picked Ron Chhinzer, a police officer who has served with both Peel Regional Police and Toronto police. Chhinzer has been canvassing the riding since he was named candidate on October 1. Chhinzer worked for the Toronto Police Service in anti-gang programs before joining Peel Police in 2021.

Julia Kole is running for the NDP.

The GTA riding of Mississauga-Lakeshore opened up in May after Liberal MP Sven Svengemann stepped down unexpectedly to take up a position with the United Nations.

The Hill Times quotes pollster Nik Nanos as saying the race is too close to call.