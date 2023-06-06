Missing woman last seen Monday exiting Williams Cafe

Hamilton Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating a 65-year-old female, Margie Phillips.

Police are concerned for her well-being. Margie Phillips was last seen today, June 5th 2023, at 3:00pm leaving the Williams Café located at Pier 8.

Margie Phillips leaving Williams Cafe Monday

Margie is described as Female, white weighing 155 pounds and 5 feet 5 inches in height. She has short black hair and was wearing blue pants and a peach-coloured shirt.

Anyone with any information that could assist police in locating Margie are asked to contact Division 1 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tip at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com