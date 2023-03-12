Missing Person: Andrew Bryenton

Hamilton Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating Andrew Bryenton, a missing 38-year-old male from Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.



Police and family are concerned for his well-being.



Andrew Bryenton was last seen on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, at around 10:00p.m. in the area of Dundas Street East and Hollybrush Drive, Hamilton. He was driving a black 2021 Toyota Corolla with Ontario Licence Plate #CTPY 095.



Andrew is described as:

38 years-of-age

Male

Caucasian

6’3″

190lbs

Blue-green eyes

Straight Long brown hair

Anyone with any information that could assist police in locating Andrew Bryenton, are asked to contact the Division 3 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886.



To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com