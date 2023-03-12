Monday , 13 March 2023
News

Missing Person: Andrew Bryenton

March 12, 2023

Hamilton Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating Andrew Bryenton, a missing 38-year-old male from Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. 
 
Police and family are concerned for his well-being. 
 
Andrew Bryenton was last seen on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023,  at around 10:00p.m. in the area of Dundas Street East and Hollybrush Drive, Hamilton.  He was driving a black 2021 Toyota Corolla with Ontario Licence Plate #CTPY 095.
 
Andrew is described as:

  • 38 years-of-age
  • Male
  • Caucasian
  • 6’3″
  • 190lbs
  • Blue-green eyes
  • Straight Long brown hair

Anyone with any information that could assist police in locating Andrew Bryenton, are asked to contact the Division 3 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886.
 
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

