Minister Tassi is shown life science innovation milestones at Innovation Factory

Filomena Tassi, Minister Responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario toured Innovation Factory, and met with emerging life science tech companies involved in the Southern Ontario Pharmaceutical and Health Innovation Ecosystem (SOPHIE). program.

In March 2021, Innovation Factory and Synapse Life Sciences Consortium received a FedDev Ontario investment of $6 million to launch the To date, the SOPHIE program has contributed directly to launching 25 commercialization projects, created 75 new jobs, and enabled participating companies to secure more than $50 million in funds raised.

‘Our region is second to none in terms of attracting ongoing investment, promoting economic growth, and supporting emerging companies in the life science sector. We have a growing network of partners including industry experts, investors, academic institutions, and hospitals, that we connect our innovators to as they develop their tech solutions and prepare to enter the market. It is important to support the commercialization of life science and health tech innovation, given the potential impact these young companies can have both locally and globally”, said David Carter, Executive Director of Innovation Factory.

“Supporting our life sciences entrepreneurs is essential to the well-being of Canadians and keeping our economy strong,” said Tassi FedDev Ontario provided funding for the Innovation Factory SOPHIE program

The SOPHIE program brings together Innovation Factory’s commercialization services with the Synapse Life Science Consortium’s strategic network to leverage access to Hamilton’s unique life sciences capabilities and research expertise. The SOPHIE program has elevated Hamilton as a premier region for developing, testing, and commercializing innovative solutions.