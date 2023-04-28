Friday , 28 April 2023
Business

Minister addresses Burlington Chamber about efforts to reduce red tape

Photography by Dave Gruggen

April 28, 20231 Mins read80 Views

Cutting down Red Tape was on the menu as the Burlington Chamber of Commerce held its 2nd installment of the Burlington Chamber’s Symposium Series, where it addresses critical issues and provides resources for the Burlington business community.

The Red Tape Reduction Symposium, presented by Alinea, focused on the impact of red tape on economic growth, innovation, and local businesses through different lenses and perspectives.

l-r Paul Palletta Alinea , Terry Caddo  Burlington Chamber CEO,  Hon Parm Gill Red tape reduction, Anita Cassidy, Executive director Economic Dev Burlington

Parm Gill, Minister of Red Tape Reduction, was the keynote speaker, followed by a panel discussion moderated by Anita Cassidy, CEO of Burlington Economic Development.

A panel discussion  l-r Kevin Galbraith, Josie Tavares John Roman Anita Cassidy moderator
Hon Parm Gill answers Questions from the audience with Terry Caddo, Burlington Chamber

Lou Frapporti introducess Hon Parm Gill
Minister Gill addresses audience

Previous post Two Hamilton Recreation Centres to close for upgrades

