Minister addresses Burlington Chamber about efforts to reduce red tape

Cutting down Red Tape was on the menu as the Burlington Chamber of Commerce held its 2nd installment of the Burlington Chamber’s Symposium Series, where it addresses critical issues and provides resources for the Burlington business community.
The Red Tape Reduction Symposium, presented by Alinea, focused on the impact of red tape on economic growth, innovation, and local businesses through different lenses and perspectives.
Parm Gill, Minister of Red Tape Reduction, was the keynote speaker, followed by a panel discussion moderated by Anita Cassidy, CEO of Burlington Economic Development.
Leave a comment