Mini reactors at Darlington will power 1.2 million homes

Coming on the heels of the announced major expansion of the Bruce Nuclear Plant on Lake Huron, comes news the Ontario government will commence planning and licensing for three additional small modular reactors (SMRs), for a total of four SMRs at the Darlington nuclear site. Once deployed, these four units would produce a total 1,200 megawatts (MW) of electricity, equivalent to powering 1.2 million homes.

There is a lengthy approval process for nuclear generation and the new mini reactors won’t come on line until between 2034 and 2036. The province is already building one SMR at Darlington and says what they learn from that project will deliver cost savings on subsequent units.

“A fleet of SMRs at the Darlington New Nuclear Site is key to meeting growing electricity demands and net zero goals,” said Ken Hartwick, OPG President and CEO. “OPG has proven its large nuclear project expertise through the on-time, on budget Darlington Refurbishment project. By taking a similar approach to building a fleet of SMRs, we will deliver cost and schedule savings, and power 1.2 million homes from this site by the mid-2030s.” Ontario is believed to be one of the first jurisdictions to develop SMR’s and is hoping to be able to export the technology.

The Independent Electricity System Operator’s Pathways to Decarbonization Report forecasts that in less than 30 years Ontario could need to more than double its electricity generation capacity from 42,000 MW today to 88,000 MW in 2050. The report forecast an additional 17,800 MW of nuclear power could be required to meet that increased demand.

Nuclear power currently provides about 50 per cent of Ontario’s electricity supply and has positioned Ontario as one of the cleanest electricity grids in the world.