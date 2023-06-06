Tuesday , 6 June 2023
Milton woman has been missing for a week
News

Milton woman has been missing for a week

June 6, 2023

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking the public’s assistance is locating a missing Milton woman.

Alanna Carriera (23) of Milton was last seen on May 30, 2023, at approximately 11:00 am in the area of 20 Sideroad and Fourth Line Nassagaweya in Milton.

Alanna is described as: Female, white with a slim build. She has shoulder length brown hair, belly button piercing, tattoo of angels on her ankle and a tattoo of a snake behind her ear. When last seen she was wearing a crop-top (unknown colour), black leggings and carrying a black tote bag.

Anyone with information about Alanna or her possible location is asked to contact police through 9-1-1 or via the non-emergency line at 905 825 4777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24-hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.

