Michael Andlauer touted as possible owner of Ottawa Senators

The hockey world is abuzz with word that Hamilton Bulldogs owner Michael Andlauer is the “early favourite to be the next owner” of the Senators. The story by Andrew Willis of the Globe and Mail broke this morning. Andlauer’s advantages are that he already has a relationship with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and team owners through his minority position with the Montreal Canadiens. According to the Globe, Andlauer is “already making plans to sell his stake in the Canadiens as part of his bid for the Senators.” He also is “negotiating with property developers as potential partners, recognizing the need for expertise in working with government agencies, including the National Capital Commission, that oversee LeBreton Flats.”

Canadian Actor Ryan Reynolds told Jimmy Fallon that he is interested in buying the team but acknowledged that he would need deep-pocketed partners to make it work. The team is currently valued at $655 Million and if a bidding war take places it could run up to $800 Million. Andlauer’ s share of his logistics company is worth $1.1-billion, according to a regulatory filing, suggesting that either other partners will be required or debt financing. The Melnyk family in putting the team up for sale have stipulated that the team must stay in Ottawa, and even if a new owner tried to move it, there would be stiff resistance from Bettman and other owners.

The ownership bid rumors throw the future of the Hamilton Bulldogs into question. Andlauer has spent a lot of money keeping first AHL and then OHL hockey in Hamilton, but his efforts have not always been met with appreciation by Hamilton City Council. He has had to sign a series of leases for the First Ontario Centre that stipulate the Bulldogs would have to vacate if the city should land an NHL team and he has expressed concern about the condition of the arena, The city is finalizing a deal with the Mercanti-Led HUPEG group that will see significant upgrades to the building, but whether the Bulldogs are part of that future is up in the air.