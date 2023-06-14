Wednesday , 14 June 2023
Opinion

Michael Andlauer remains committed to Hamilton School nutrition program despite 20 years of cold shoulder from Hamilton Council

June 14, 2023

In his column today Spectator writer Scott Radley, talked about the unrequited love affair between Michael Andlauer and Hamilton City Hall. A search of the Spectator back editions shows it began almost at the moment Andlauer took over sole ownership of the Hamilton Bulldogs when it was an AHL farm team for the Montreal Canadiens. Even 20 years ago Copps Coliseum was starting to show signs of age (it was almost 20 years old then) but was not able to get the city to invest in necessary maintenance—symbolized by an escalator that sat idle for years.

When he sold the Bulldog AHL team back to the Canadiens so they could move the team to St. John’s he could have walked away from Hamilton at that point, but instead purchased the Bellville Bulls of the OHL and transferred them to Hamilton, providing uninterrupted hockey to Hamilton fans.

While members of council continued to chase a futile NHL dream, Andlauer quietly put millions of bums in seats in an otherwise white elephant building that would be lucky to host a dozen major concerts a year. Time and again he was forced to sign leases that could be terminated should Hamilton manage to land an NHL team. He was treated like a criminal when he appeared before Hamilton Council to pitch an arena at Limeridge Mall that he was prepared to support to the tune of $30 Million of his own money.

The crazy part of this snubbing was that since 2009, Andlauer was a minority owner of the Montreal Canadiens, (a stake he will now sell with his purchase of the Ottawa Senators) and as such was an alternate member of the NHL Board with connections to the votes Hamilton would need to obtain a franchise. Instead, Hamilton council went behind his back with a cheesy deal with the Edmonton Oilers to bring their OHL Erie affiliate to Hamilton while Andlauer was still operating his AHL team here.

Most recently he was blindsided, with news that contrary to his expectation that the renovations to the First Ontario Centre could be done during off-seasons, that it would be closed for at least one season and possibly more. At that point he moved the team to a welcoming Brantford, where once again he will kick in millions of his own money to fix up that city’s arena.

The news of the Bulldogs moving struck fear in the hearts of Hamilton’s School Boards, because for many years they had been relying on his school breakfast programs that feed 16,000 kids in 21 high-needs schools in Hamilton. Who could blame Andlauer if he transferred his charitable giving to Brantford, but that is not Michael Andlauer.

In an interview with CHCH’s Annette Hamm, Andlauer, who grew up with food insecurity, put that notion to rest, telling her, “We’re not going to let politics dictate the good things we do for Hamiltonians. In Brantford we can expand it as well as in Burlington. It’s doing what’s right and that’s not going to go away here in Hamilton. He also pointed out that where a number of charitable foundations have high administrative costs, most of his foundation operates with Bulldog staff working as volunteers. “We can put almost all of our donations into food for kids,” he told Hamm. The Bulldog foundation contributed roughly $1 Million in Hamilton last year and Andlauer told Hamm that if there are more schools that need breakfast programs, he will increase his giving.

