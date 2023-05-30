Mental health of Black seniors topic of free forum

The Afro-Canadian Caribbean Association (ACCA) of Hamilton will celebrate Seniors Month in Ontario with the at their 2023 Senior Empowerment Forum where seniors’ mental health will be the topic. The half day forum will take place on Monday, June 12, 2023 from 11am to 2:30pm at the Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre at 876 Cannon Street East in Hamilton, Ontario. Admission is free and open to the public.

The forum will include speakers and panel discussions focusing on health and wellness, disparities in health, elder abuse prevention and access to culturally acceptable supports. It will also feature a health and wellness marketplace and nutritious lunch. ACCA’s goal is to empower Black seniors with tools and resources to support successful aging.

“Your mental health matters,” says ACCA’s President Evelyn Myrie, “and that is why ACCA is once again presenting a robust Forum specifically geared to Black Seniors.”

ACCA’s Senior Empowerment Forum, Minding Your Health & Wellness, features keynote speaker Dr. Ingrid Waldron – Professor and HOPE Chair in Peace and Health Global Peace and Social Justice Program, McMaster University. Other special guests and panelists include Lorna King-Bobb RN, BSCN, M.Ed. – Retired Nurse & Clinical Instructor with Trillium Health Partners, Michael Opoku-Forfieh – Counsellor with the Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association, Debbie Nicholls-Skerritt – Wellness Cultural Movement Medicine Coach, and Police Constable Ryan Clarke – Crime Prevention Officer with the Hamilton Police Service.

Online Registration for ACCA’s 2023 Seniors Empowerment Forum: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/seniors-empowerment-forum-2023-tickets-636628752737