Wednesday , 31 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Lifestyle Mental health of Black seniors topic of free forum
Lifestyle

Mental health of Black seniors topic of free forum

May 30, 20231 Mins read152 Views
Mc Master's Dr. Ingrid Waldron will be keynote speaker

The Afro-Canadian Caribbean Association (ACCA) of Hamilton will celebrate Seniors Month in Ontario with the at their 2023 Senior Empowerment Forum where seniors’ mental health will be the topic. The half day forum will take place on Monday, June 12, 2023 from 11am to 2:30pm at the Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre at 876 Cannon Street East in Hamilton, Ontario. Admission is free and open to the public.

The forum will include speakers and panel discussions focusing on health and wellness, disparities in health, elder abuse prevention and access to culturally acceptable supports. It will also feature a health and wellness marketplace and nutritious lunch. ACCA’s goal is to empower Black seniors with tools and resources to support successful aging.

 “Your mental health matters,” says ACCA’s President Evelyn Myrie, “and that is why ACCA is once again presenting a robust Forum specifically geared to Black Seniors.”

ACCA’s Senior Empowerment Forum, Minding Your Health & Wellness, features keynote speaker Dr. Ingrid Waldron – Professor and HOPE Chair in Peace and Health Global Peace and Social Justice Program, McMaster University. Other special guests and panelists include Lorna King-Bobb RN, BSCN, M.Ed. – Retired Nurse & Clinical Instructor with Trillium Health Partners, Michael Opoku-Forfieh – Counsellor with the Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association, Debbie Nicholls-Skerritt – Wellness Cultural Movement Medicine Coach, and Police Constable Ryan Clarke – Crime Prevention Officer with the Hamilton Police Service.

Online Registration for ACCA’s 2023 Seniors Empowerment Forum: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/seniors-empowerment-forum-2023-tickets-636628752737

Previous post More than 1,000 honour Burlington child who died attending a school concert

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Business

Warehouse in Airport Growth District approved in a squeaker vote

May 30, 2023
News

Robbie Brydon wins HDSB Burlington Ward 1 and 2 byelection

May 30, 2023
Lifestyle

Mental health of Black seniors topic of free forum

May 30, 2023
Feature

More than 1,000 honour Burlington child who died attending a school concert

May 30, 2023

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Swoop Air offering discounts to Canadian destinations from Hamilton

Swoop air is offering some deeply discounted fares for last minute Canadian...

ByMay 26, 2023
Lifestyle

Battle of Stoney Creek re-enactment returns

 The Re-enactment of the Battle of Stoney Creek returns to Battlefield House...

ByMay 25, 2023
Lifestyle

Hamilton and Burlington Rose Society staging its annual June Show

The Hamilton and Burlington Rose Society will stage its 66th annual June...

ByMay 19, 2023
Lifestyle

Dozens of live musical performers in the Gore this summer

The Gore Park Summer Promenade staged by Downtown Hamilton BIA is back...

ByMay 12, 2023