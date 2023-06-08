Medical distress caused collision that damaged three cars and took out a hydro pole.

Hamilton Police say an auto collision that ended up damaging three cars was caused by a medical issue with the driver. On Tuesday, a 2010 Dodge SUV, driven by a 76-year-old Hamilton man was southbound on Upper Gage Avenue, when the vehicle crossed opposing lanes of traffic, striking and breaking a wooden hydro pole.

A portion of the hydro pole fell, damaging a parked and unoccupied 2012 Audi motor vehicle. A third motor vehicle, heading north on Upper Gage Avenue, and driven by a 62- year-old Hamilton woman, was also struck when the hydro pole was severed, falling onto her vehicle. She was uninjured.

The 76-year-old male driver of the Dodge SUV was transported to hospital, where it was determined he suffered from a medical episode prior to the collision. He is currently in stable but critical condition.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation, are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 905-546-4755.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at