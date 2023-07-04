Mayor’s trip to Italy and council priorities discussed on Bill Kelly Show

Mayor Andrea Horwath is leading a delegation of Hamiltonians to Italy until July 14 to “further foster relationships with Italy and Italian dignitaries,” ” her office announced. The mission will visit Racalmuto, Abruzzo, Palermo and Rome to celebrate the friendships with Italy and its cultural and economic significance to the City of Hamilton. This mission continues a tradition of cultural exchanges and reciprocal mayoral visits that began with the twinning of Racalmuto, Sicily and Hamilton in 1985.

Joining the Mayor will be several Hamilton community partners focused on deepening the relationship between Canada and Italy, including members of the Sicilian Cultural Society of Hamilton Inc., Festa del Monte Hamilton and Fratellanza Racalmutese committees. Dignitaries from Italian sister cities in Belgium will also be joining the delegation.

The Mayor’s trip and the recent priority- setting exercise undertaken by Hamilton Council, were on the agenda as Bay Observer Publisher John Best and Bill Kelly talked Hamilton politics on Tuesday’s Bill Kelly Show.