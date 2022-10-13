Mayor wanted council fully informed about Red Hill friction report

Mayor Fred Eisenberger told the Red Hill Inquiry that when he first learned about the existence of the Tradewind Report into friction he wanted the information shared with council in a comprehensive manner. “I wanted them to have a full report and not having it come out in dribs and drabs,” he told inquiry counsel. He told staff to take the time necessary to provide a fulsome report. The meeting took place on December 18, 2018.

He described the Tradewind Report as “inconsistent” with what council had been told in the past. “it seemed that this was important information that council should be aware of and the community should be aware of.” He said he was not motivated by the fact that a Freedom of Information was in the works that might have made public release of the information necessary. “I was aware later on that the FOI was a factor, but not at that meeting,” he said. At the same time there was also an audit underway into value for money on the pavement of the RHCE that had been initiated by the city’s Auditor General.

Eisenberger said he asked staff for assurances that the road was safe and was assured that there was no cause for concern. It was decided to brief council on the issue for the first time in an in-camera council meeting on January 23rd. The briefing did not go into full detail, but alerted them to a possible litigation issue related to the discovery of the friction report.

A full briefing was provided to council on February 6th 2019. Eisenberger described the mood of the meeting as frustration, anger and disappointment and that most of the anger was directed towards Gary Moore personally. In an email Councillor Tom Jackson urged that Moore be fired for cause and not have his contract bought out. John McLellan, of the city’s risk management department shared the following account of the meeting with Tony Tollis, former city treasurer writing, “the interesting part will be trying to control council. It was fascinating to see how quickly they went into political CYA mode, without a care at all for the liability exposure. “Heads will roll” talk started about 2 minutes into closed session. I’ve asked the insurer for an advisory that I can give to Council about not putting our coverage in jeopardy. We also need to have Gary on our side. I’m sure he would be very convincing explaining why the report was bullshit but he is unlikely to do that if they throw him under the bus.”